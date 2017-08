Trump accusé d'indulgence vis-à-vis de l'extrême droite

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press about protests in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.A picturesque Virginia city braced Saturday for a flood of white nationalist demonstrators as well as counter-protesters, declaring a local emergency as law enforcement attempted to quell early violent clashes. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) | JIM WATSON via Getty Images