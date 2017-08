A bank employee meassures a gold ingot during a press conference at the German central bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday Jan. 16, 2013. Germany's central bank is to bring back home some US $36 billion ( 27 billion euro) worth of gold stored in the United States and France. The Bundesbank said in a statement Wednesday that it will repatriate all 374 tons of gold it had stored in Paris by 2020. An additional 300 tons - equivalent to 8 percent of the Bundesbank's total reserves worth about U | ASSOCIATED PRESS