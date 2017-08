Pétrole: l'AIE entrevoit un rééquilibrage mais critique l'Opep

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 24, 2017: Algeria's Minister of Energy, Sonelgaz President H.E. Mustapha Guitouni attends a press conference following the 4th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on stabilizing the global oil market. Peter Kovalev/TASS (Photo by Peter Kovalev\TASS via Getty Images) | Peter Kovalev via Getty Images