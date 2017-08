Tunisian fishermen hang banners as they gather on August 6, 2017 in the port of Zarzis in southeastern Tunisia to protest against a possible berthing of the C-Star vessel, hired by far-right activists from a group which calls itself 'Generation Identity' to prevent would-be migrants from reaching Europe.On August 4, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) said it was opposed to the C-Star 'docking in Tunisian ports' and called on the government not to cooperate with its racist | FATHI NASRI via Getty Images