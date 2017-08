Séisme en Chine: au moins 13 morts et 175 blessés

ABA, CHINA - AUGUST 09: Armed officers work at the scene of a magnitude-7.0 earthquake at Jiuzhaigou County on August 9, 2017 in Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture of Aba, Sichuan Province of China. A magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County at 9:19 pm on Tuesday. 9 were killed and 164 injured in the earthquake struck Sichuan. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images) | VCG via Getty Images