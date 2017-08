Deux personnes tuées au Kenya où l'opposition crie à la fraude électorale

Supporters of Kenya's National Super Alliance (NASA) shout slogans as they set fire to barricades in Kisumu on August 9, 2017, as they protest after the announcement of national election results.President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared headed for re-election but his rival Raila Odinga claimed a massive hacking attack had manipulated results, ratcheting up tensions in opposition strongholds. Police engaged in running battles with a few hundred protesters in Odinga's bastion Kisumu in western Kenya, firi | KEVIN MIDIGO via Getty Images