France: une voiture fonce sur des militaires en banlieue parisienne, 6 blessés

Journalists (back) gather behind a cordon as police work at the site where a car slammed into soldiers in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, on August 9, 2017.French police launched a manhunt on August 9 after a car rammed into soldiers near their barracks outside Paris, injuring six people, two of them seriously. The incident took place at about 8:00 am (0600 GMT) outside a military barracks in the northwestern Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret. / AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN (Photo cred | STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN via Getty Images