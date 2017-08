Y a-t-il vraiment une "révolte du bikini" en Algérie?

A young woman wearing a bikini walks along the beach with a friend in dressed in traditional clothes at the Palm Beach Club in Algiers July 25, 2003. [It is the summer of 2003 and the scars from a decade of Islamist extremist-linked violence that left between 100,000 and 150,000 people dead in the oil-rich north African country are almost no longer visible.] Temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius and people are back on Algeria's beaches escaping the town's heat and having fun. | Zohra Bensemra / Reuters