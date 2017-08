Plus de 14 000 hectares de forêts ravagés par les incendies depuis le 1e juin dernier

A forest fire burns in Bordj Bou Arreridj, 200km east of Algiers July 17, 2010 . The world is enduring the hottest year on record, according to a U.S. national weather analysis. For the first six months of the year, 2010 has been warmer than the first half of 1998, the previous record holder, by 0.03 degree Fahrenheit, said Jay Lawrimore, chief of climate analysis at the federal National Climatic Data Center. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi (ALGERIA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT) | Louafi Larbi / Reuters