Cette entreprise achète une ville pour construire le "paradis de la marijuana"

Warm late afternoon light falls on the front porch of the historic Hotel Nipton in this remote Mojave Desert town just two miles from the Nevada border. The remote town has turned high–tech with its new 80–kilowatt solar installation from Skyline Solar, Inc. The solar system provides 85 percent of the town's energy needs. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) | Gina Ferazzi via Getty Images