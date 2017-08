Le PSG présente son joyau Neymar

A PSG fan kisses a PSG yellow away jersey, marked with the number 10 and the name of Brazilian star Neymar, after he purchased it from the Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) football club store on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on August 4, 2017.Brazilian superstar Neymar was expected in the French capital early Friday, promising to bring glory to Paris Saint-Germain after signing a world record transfer deal with the ambitious Qatari-owned club. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ / ALTERNATIVE CROP | PHILIPPE LOPEZ via Getty Images