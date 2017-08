Aéroport de Barcelone: une grève engendre des files d'attente considérables

Passengers gather as they wait for passing the security controls at Barcelona's El Prat airport due to a strike of security agents on August 4, 2017, in Barcelona.As the tourism season in Barcelona is at its peak, security agents at the popular Mediterranean city's El Prat airport will go on strike from today in what could considerably lengthen queues for visitors. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images) | JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images