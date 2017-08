Un diamant d'une rare pureté mis aux enchères par le russe Alrosa

A close-up view of the main 51.38-carat round-cut diamond, the Dynasty, from Russian diamond miner Alrosas Dynasty polished diamonds collection in Moscow on August 3, 2017.The collection of five polished stones was manufactured from a 179-carat Romanovs rough diamond, extracted at the companys Nyurbinskaya kimberlite pipe in Russia's far northeast region of Yakutia in 2015. Alrosa plans to sell the whole collection in one set at a special online auction in November with the starting price not le | YURI KADOBNOV via Getty Images