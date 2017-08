FC Barcelone : Neymar annonce son départ à ses coéquipiers

MIAMI, FL - JULY 29: Neymar #11 of Barcelona during the International Champions Cup El Clásico match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami, FL. FC Barcelona won the match with a score of 3 to 2. FC Barcelona was the International Champions Cup winners. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images) | Ira L. Black - Corbis via Getty Images