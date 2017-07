Poutine réduit de 755 personnes le personnel diplomatique des Etats-Unis en Russie

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 30, 2017: Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu, president Vladimir Putin, and the commander in chief of the Russian Navy admiral Vladimir Korolev (L-R) review a naval parade marking the Day of the Russian Navy, from Senate Square overlooking the Neva River. Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) | Alexei Nikolsky via Getty Images