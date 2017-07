Senegalese opposition presidential candidate Macky Sall speaks at a celebratory news conference in the capital Dakar March 25, 2012. Senegal's long-serving leader Abdoulaye Wade admitted defeat in the presidential election, congratulating his rival Sall, a move seen as bolstering the West African state's democratic credentials in a region fraught with political chaos. REUTERS/Joe Penney (SENEGAL - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS PROFILE) | Joe Penney / Reuters