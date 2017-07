Grande mosquée d'Alger: des moyens supplémentaires pour la réception partielle avant fin 2017

A view of the dome at the construction site of the new Great Mosque of Algiers, called Djemaa El Djazair, which is being built by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), and overseen by Algeria's National Agency for Realization and Management (ANERGEMA) in Algiers, Algeria February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra | Zohra Bensemra / Reuters