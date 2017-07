Faïz Sarraj en visite à Alger aujourd'hui

ROME, ITALY - JULY 26: Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at Palazzo Chigi on July 26, 2017 in Rome, Italy. Paolo Gentiloni has previously met with Fayez al-Sarraj to discuss migration and border control. (Photo by Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) | Simona Granati - Corbis via Getty Images