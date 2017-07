Sonatrach veut récupérer les gaz associés pour répondre davantage à la demande

ALGERIA - DECEMBER 14: The In Salah Gas (ISG) Krechba Project, run by Sonatrach, British Petroleum (BP), and StatoilHydro, operates in the Sahara desert near In Salah, Algeria, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. From produced gas, the carbon capture plant, the largest and first of its kind, removes annually the carbon dioxide emissions equivalent of 200,000 automobiles running 30,000 kilometers. The CO2 is then reinjected into a two-kilometer deep reservoir instead of the atmosphere, with the intention | Bloomberg via Getty Images