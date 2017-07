Coup dur pour Donald Trump, le Sénat américain rejette l'abrogation partielle du système de santé d'Obama

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) leaves the the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol after voting on the GOP 'Skinny Repeal' health care bill on July 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Three Senate Republicans voted no to block a stripped-down, or 'Skinny Repeal,' version of Obamacare reform. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) | Justin Sullivan via Getty Images