Au Maroc, l'abandon scolaire en baisse

Teacher Moulay Ismael Lamrani poses for a picture with his class in the Oudaya primary school in Rabat, September 15, 2015, at the start of the new school year in Morocco. Nearly three years after Taliban gunmen shot Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the teenage activist last week urged world leaders gathered in New York to help millions more children go to school. World Teachers' Day falls on 5 October, a Unesco initiative highlighting the work of educators struggling to teach children ami | Youssef Boudlal / Reuters