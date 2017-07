Terrorisme: la justice européenne maintient le Hamas palestinien sur la liste de l'UE

Palestinian demonstrators carry a model of the Dome of the Rock mosque, in Gaza City on July 22, 2017, as they protest against new Israeli security measures implemented at the holy site, which include metal detectors and cameras, following an attack that killed two Israeli policemen the previous week. Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli forces outside Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted over new security measures at a highly sensitive holy site and prompted police to restrict access | NurPhoto via Getty Images