Libye: Macron réunit Sarraj et Haftar mardi près de Paris

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 24, 2017 shows self-styled Libyan National Army's chief Khalifa Haftar (L) during a press conference in Amman on August 24, 2015 and Libya's UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj during a press conference in the Tunisian capital Tunis on April 7, 2017.Sarraj and Haftar will hold talks near Paris on July 25, the French presidency said. / AFP PHOTO / KHALIL MAZRAAWI AND FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read KHALIL MAZRAAWI,FETHI BELAI | KHALIL MAZRAAWI via Getty Images