Crise du Golfe: l'émir du Qatar se dit prêt au dialogue sous conditions

DOHA, QATAR - JULY 22: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'QATAR EMIRATE COUNCIL / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani delivers a speech on National television, in Doha, Qatar on July 22, 2017. (Photo by Qatar Emirate Council / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images