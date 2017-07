Un Palestinien tué par balles à Jérusalem-Est

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JULY 21: (ISRAEL OUT) Palestinian worshippers run for cover from teargas, fired by Israeli forces, following prayers in Ras el-Amud Area outside the Old City on July 21, 2017 in Jerusalem, Israel. Following last Friday terror attack at the holy site of Al Aqsa mosque Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering the Old City for Friday Muslim prayers as tensions rose and protests erupted over new security measures at the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound. (Photo | Lior Mizrahi via Getty Images