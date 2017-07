Séisme: plus de 350 personnes ont reçu des soins en Turquie

Emergency workers use a trolley to take as a person injured in an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos as they arrive for treatment on the island of Crete in Heraklion on July 21, 2017. Two foreigners died and more than 100 people were injured on the Greek island of Kos when an earthquake shook popular Greek and Turkish holiday destinations in the Aegean Sea. The epicentre of the 6.7 magnitude quake was some 10.3 kilometres (6.4 miles) south of the major Turkish resort of Bodrum, a magnet for | COSTS METAXAKIS via Getty Images