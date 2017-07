La moustache de Salvador Dali est intacte

UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 21: Salvador Dali reading his biography, 6 May, 1959. A photograph of the Spanish artist Salvador Dali (1904-1989), taken by Terry Fincher for the Daily Herald newspaper. Dali is reading Fleur Cowles' book 'The Case of Salvador Dali' (1959), whilst on a train from Folkestone, having travelled from France. Cowles' book was an authorised biography of Dali. With a studied expression of shock on his face, Dali enjoys the photo opportunity. One of the most famous, charismat | Daily Herald Archive via Getty Images