Cette statue de cire de Beyoncé ne ressemble pas (du tout) à Beyoncé

Remember that time Madame Tussauds forgot that Beyoncé is black and got her mixed up with Shakira... https://t.co/lab58MbQCW

I have been to Madame Tussauds and not all the statues look perfect. That doesn't even look like Beyonce! 😢 pic.twitter.com/CcEkew1UUR

— PC Style File (@fashionistapc) 8 juillet 2017